WandaVision to Be Directed by Game of Thrones Helmer Matt Shakman

Disney made some major announcements about their Marvel Disney+ lineup at D23 on Friday, including reveals about the upcoming WandaVision series. In addition to the revelations that Randall Park will be reprising his role as Agent Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp while Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor: The Dark World, it was announced that Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman is set to direct the series.

The official announcement of Shakman directing WandaVision comes just a few days after a report from Discussing Film noted that Shakman would be directing a six-episode Marvel Studios miniseries for the streaming service, though at the time they were not sure what series it would be. At the time, it was speculated that the series was likely to be either WandaVision or Loki as both of those series are expected to start production soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than the announcement that Shakman is directing and the new cast additions, not a lot is yet known about WandaVision, though Shakman did tell Variety that the show is about seeing the two bizarre characters work on a relationship.

“They are such an unusual pairing, right? He’s [Vision] not human but he’s more human than anyone, maybe,” Shakman reflects. “He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She’s gone through so much trauma. She’s lost her brother, she’s an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her.”

“I think we’ve all been quite taken by that union. It’s [WandaVision] is the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it’s about watching them explore their relationship and growing it.”

Series star Elizabeth Olsen herself commented at San Diego Comic-Con that the series will get deep and allow audiences to fully understand her character.

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun,” Olsen said. “We’re gonna have a lot of fun. It’s gonna get weird, we’re gonna go deep, we’re gonna have lots of surprises, and we’re gonna finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch.”

Vision actor Paul Bettany echoed Olsen’s comments, teasing a “rich” story.

“Last thing I knew, I died in Infinity War,” Bettany said. “Al I can tell you is, every time we get to do this, the stories get richer and richer, and this is the richest it’s been, and we’re so excited to bring it to you all. I hope you love it, because it’s gonna be surprising and weird.”

WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021.