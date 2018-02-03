Save 50% on Popular Card Games, Board Games and Puzzles Today Only

Make room in your game cabinet because GameStop is running a sale on popular card games, board games, and puzzles that slashes the price by a whopping 50%. This is an online-only sale, and you can shop the entire collection right here. Many of the items have already sold out, but there’s still time to pick up some gems if you hurry – including the brand new Deadpool Monopoly! Here are some additional suggestions to get you started:

• Monopoly Game: Marvel Deadpool Edition: $11.49

• Fallout the Board Game: $29.99

• Star Wars Destiny – Legacies Booster Pack: $1.49

• Codenames: Marvel: $9.99

• Rick and Morty “Total Rickall” Cooperative Card Game: $7.49

• Exploding Kittens: Original Edition Card Game: $9.99

• Monopoly Gamer Collector’s Edition Board Game: $19.99

• Jim Henson’s Labyrinth Board Game: $24.99

• Monopoly: Stranger Things Edition: $13.49

Videos by ComicBook.com

Again, a good chunk of the 313 items in the sale have already sold out, so head on over to GameStop and get shopping. The sale is good for today – February 3rd – only.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t Wario64]