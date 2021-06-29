Gamma Flight Brings Back SPOILER

✖

If the events of the past few days have proved anything, it's that the Hulk "family" of characters are returning to prominence within the Marvel universe. In addition to the confirmation that The Incredible Hulk villain Abomination will be returning to the big screen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the past week also saw the debut of Gamma Flight #1, a comic that will follow various characters from the pages of Immortal Hulk. That concept manifested in some surprising ways across the issue — including its final page, which saw the return of an unexpected villain from Hulk's world. Spoilers for Gamma Flight #1, from Al Ewing, Crystal Frasier, Lan Medina, Antonio Fabela, and Joe Sabino below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue sees Gamma Flight trying to bring in another gamma mutate named Stockpile, an ordeal that is quickly subverted by the arrival of a familiar face. As Stockpile, and the readers, soon realize, it is none other than Skaar, the biological son of Bruce Banner/Hulk. Skaar — now outfitted with some grisly-looking talons and spikes — tells Stockpile that she's "coming home", although it's unclear exactly what that means.

This marks Skaar's first significant appearance in the comics since Civil War II, and the latest in a long stretch of canon surrounding the character. Created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., Skaar first debuted in 2007's World War Hulk #5 as the son of Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong. Skaar was quickly revealed to have advanced aging properties, as well as access to the Old Power, an ability from the Shadow People that allowed him to control the Earth of the planet around him — and see the heinous acts committed by the residents of the planet. Skaar would go toe-to-toe with the Silver Surfer when Galactus prepared to devour the planet of Sakaar, and later be exiled to Earth, where he fought She-Hulk and the Fantastic Four. During his time on Earth, he became a student of a then-depowered Bruce Banner, and briefly reformed as a hero, joining the Dark Avengers. Skaar was then most recent depowered after an excursion to the Savage Land, and returned to Earth to become a hunter named Santos in the Pyrenees Mountains.

With all of that in mind, the idea that Skaar has returned — not only with his powers, but with some major upgrades — to the Marvel universe is definitely surprising. And given the recent rumors that he could be introduced into live-action in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series, it will be interesting to see where Skaar's comic path takes him next.

What do you think of Skaar returning in the pages of Gamma Flight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!