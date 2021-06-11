She-Hulk Disney+ Series To Reportedly Introduce Hulk's Son

✖

The Hulk family could be expanding. In addition to the Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) both appearing in Disney+'s She-Hulk series, it looks like Skaar could be making his live-action debut in the show. A new report from The Direct suggests the character — Bruce Banner's son from Sakaar, nonetheless — will arrive at some point in She-Hulk.

The character first appeared in Marvel's wildly popular Planet Hulk story arc, a tale partially adapted for Thor: Ragnarok. As with similar reportings, the character's involvement hasn't be confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios, and there's no actor currently attached to the role — at least on a public-facing basis.

She-Hulk began filming earlier this year, and will feature 10 half-hour episodes. According to Kevin Feige, Marvel is aiming for around six hours of content per Disney+ show.

"It's about six hours of content," the Marvel Studios boss previously said to IGN. "Sometimes that'll be six episodes, sometimes that'll be nine episodes, in the case of WandaVision. Sometimes that'll be 10 episodes. You basically have 10 half-hour episodes, which is what She-Hulk ... will be."

In addition to Maslany and Ruffalo, Tim Roth is returning as Abomination, a show he last played in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) has also been cast in the series as long-time She-Hulk nemesis Titania.

Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao led the show's writer's room, which will be directed by Kat Coiro (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (AP Bio). She-Hulk has yet to get a release date from Disney+.

