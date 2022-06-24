Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 First Look Finds the Original Captain Marvel's Son Alive Again (Exclusive)

Heroes and villains often find themselves killed and resurrected over and over again, while some characters stay dead for a longer period of time. Genis-Vell, the son of the original Captain Marvel, found himself in the latter category until he was brought back to life in Kelly Thompson and Sergio Dávila's "The Last of the Marvels" story arc in Captain Marvel. The Marvels, along with members of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, were able to defeat Vox Supreme, which left Genis-Vell with a new lease on life. His journey will continue in a new five-issue limited series.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 from writer Peter David, artist Juanan Ramírez, colorist Federico Blee, and letter VC's Ariana Maher. David helped define Genis-Vell and returns to chart a new chapter for the hero. The first look features glimpses at some of the characters most important in Genis-Vell's life, including Rick Jones, Marlo Chandler, Phyla-Vell, and Moondragon.

Rick Jones, Genis-Vell, and Marlo all have a long history with death. Rick and Genis were once bonded by the cosmically-powered Nega Bands and also killed off for a long period of time; Rick and Marlo were once married and separated, with Marlo and Moondragon then entering into a romantic relationship; and Marlo was once possessed by Death itself.

The four-page preview finds Genis-Vell with a very confused look on his face on some intergalactic planet. He then flashes back to various points in his life and encounters those closest to him, before we witness a meditating Moondragon. Genis-Vell attempts to get her attention, though we don't get to see how successful he is. Our final page shows an army of aliens charging towards Genis and Marlo with our hero looking ever-so confident.

"I never thought I'd have the opportunity to return to Genis, what with him being dead and all. But apparently death never lasts... which is actually one of the themes of the limited series I came up with," Peter David said when the series was announced. "It's great to be back with Genis, Rick, Marlo and the whole Genis-Vell gang."

Cover and solicitation for Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale July 27th.

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO GENIS-VELL, SON OF THE ORIGINAL CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to come crashing back into each other!

Witness Genis-Vell, Captain Marvel return to the pages of his very own series written by legendary scribe Peter David, drawn by artist Juanan Ramírez!

Can Rick Jones save Genis — and himself — before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick's ex-wife, Marlo, the key?

Find out when Peter David returns to take Genis-Vell to all-new heights!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99