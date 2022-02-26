Marvel Is Bringing Back The Son Of The Original Captain Marvel In New Series

The conclusion of the Captain Marvel story arc “The Last of the Marvels” by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Sergio Dávila saw the resurrection of Genis-Vell, the son of Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel. Genis-Vell teamed up with Carol Danvers, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Boy, Ms. Marvel, Phyla-Vell, Spectrum, and Binary – a sentient being made of Carol’s own energy – to defeat Vox Supreme, a Kree conqueror who has schemed against Carol previously. Now back amongst the living, Genis-Vell is going to star in his own limited series from Peter David, the creator who helped define the character, and artist Juanan Ramirez (Darkhawk).

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel is a five-issue limited series that will also see the return of Rick Jones, who was Genis-Vell’s former partner. Rick Jones has held down the sidekick role for various Marvel heroes like the Incredible Hulk and Captain America. Captain Marvel and Rick Jones will embark on adventures through the cosmos while trying to unravel a mystery that involves Death itself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to return to Genis, what with him being dead and all. But apparently death never lasts…which is actually one of the themes of the limited series I came up with,” David said in a statement. “It’s great to be back with Genis, Rick, Marlo and the whole Genis-Vell gang.”

Peter David has recently penned several Marvel miniseries that have traveled back in time to examine different periods in Marvel’s history. One such series was Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads, featuring untold tales from Peter Parker’s time as the host of the alien Venom symbiote. He’s also written an X-Men Legends issue that traveled back to his classic X-Factor run.

Written by Peter David with art by Juanan Ramírez, Genis Vell: Captain Marvel #1 goes on sale in June. Covers and solicitation are below.

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 (OF 5)

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by JUNI BA

Both now back in the land of the living, Genis-Vell and Rick Jones are about to come crashing back into each other! Can Rick Jones save Genis — and himself — before they both fade out of existence? Is Rick’s ex-wife, Marlo, the key? Find out in this surprising saga that will chart a new course through the Marvel Universe for Genis, Rick, and more!

Genis Vell: Captain Marvel #1 Cover by Mike McKone

Genis Vell: Captain Marvel #1 Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens

Genis Vell: Captain Marvel #1 Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

Genis Vell: Captain Marvel #1 Variant Cover by Juni Ba