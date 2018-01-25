Daniel Kaluuya Compares Black Panther To Game Of Thrones

Films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tend to be pretty epic in scope. Iron Man jaunts around to different parts of the world, Captain America’s missions often take him to exotic locales, and Thor’s adventures often take him beyond the cosmos.

So is it a surprise that early set reports indicate that Black Panther—currently the 10th Most Anticipated Film as voted by ComicBook.com readers—will be a sweeping adventure just like its Marvel Studios predecessors?

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya just made an impressive catapult into stardom with his role in Jordan Peele’s surprising and successful horror movie. As he’s been making the press rounds in the wake of his role in the film, GQ recently interviewed the actor to ask about his participation in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther film.

The British actor was pretty excited about his involvement in the production.

“This is an African blockbuster, bruv,” Kaluuya said. “This is like Game of Thrones. This is crazy. And Ryan Coogler is just, man dem. He’s like us! He’s a normal dude, in a Golden State hat and a Tupac T-shirt directing the whole set. It’s the most beautiful thing to see.”

The Game of Thrones comparison obviously stands out, especially with current comics storyline which sees T’Challa being challenged for power by various forces both within and outside of Wakanda’s borders. It seems like the film will take on a political tone, much like those in the Captain America films, as machinations against the Black Panther will attempt to stretch the character in his duties as king as well as his means as a protector of people.

The entire interview is worth reading to see Kaluuya’s perspective and comments on making Get Out and how his personal experiences related to the film.

Get Out is in theaters now.

Black Panther is scheduled for release February 2018.

Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira , Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Additional cast members include Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Sterling K. Brown, and John Kani.

Ryan Coogler directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole.