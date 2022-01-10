Ghost Rider Won’t Stop Trending As Fans Await MCU Debut

As it turns out, Marvel fans can’t get enough of Ghost Rider. The character has been a staple in Marvel’s horror pantheon for the past 50 years, and fans are aching to see him arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any of his iterations. As such, the speculation surrounding the character has gotten the Ghost Rider mantle to trend on Twitter once again.

The character has already appeared in live-action on two separate occasions—in two feature films played by Nic Cage, and in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, played by Gabriel Luna. Last year, Luna told us he’d love to come back as the Robbie Reyes version of the character should the right story be in place.

“I try to stay in the moment. This is interesting, in talking to you, it’s the first time I’ve done some recollection of the experience. You never say no. You always say that it comes down to the story,” Luna said at the time.

He added, “If it’s a great story and it makes sense and if I still feel the way I felt when I was reading for Jed and Moe that first day with Sarah Finn, it was a few years back, if I still feel it’s just like breathing, that’s what I felt with the character previously, then absolutely.”

Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance are streaming on HBO Max while Agents of SHIELD Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance are streaming on HBO Max while Agents of SHIELD Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.