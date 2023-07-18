SDCC 2023: Giant, Light-Up, Marvel Iron Man Arc Reactor Pin Is Up For Pre-Order (Exclusive)

Iron Man Arc Reactor replicas based on the props in MCU films have certainly been done, and that includes light-up pins from Salesone jewelry. However, the exclusive Salesone pins are hard to come by (also quite pricey based on the eBay listings), and that will probably be the fate of this new design launched in collaboration with Entertainment Earth. It’s a limited edition exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2023, and only 500 will be produced. Fortunately, you don’t need to actually attend SDCC to place an order for one.

The Iron Man Arc Reactor pin is made of metal with a silver finish and measures a whopping 4-inches tall by 4 1/4-inches wide. That, combined with the included AAA battery that you’ll need to power up the light function will make this a pretty hefty item. Note that it hangs with magnets as opposed to an actual pin, which may or may not work for a costume or light garment, but at least you don’t have to worry about it ripping a big hole in your shirt. Maybe this is something for a bag or just for display – possibly on your fridge. You might even consider it as a romantic gift for that nerdy someone given that the iconic quote “I love you 3000” is engraved on the front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, these are earmarked for SDCC 2023 and only 500 will be produced (it comes with an individually numbered certificate of authenticity), but online orders will be fulfilled after the show if inventory remains. You won’t be charged unless it ships, so you’ve got nothing to lose. Pre-orders for the Iron Man Arc Reactor Prop Replica Light-Up Pin are available here at Entertainment Earth priced at $79.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can browse through more of Entertainment Earth’s SDCC 2023 exclusives right here.