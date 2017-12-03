‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Actors Talk Improvisation, Deleted Scenes

As one may or may not expect, there was a lot of fun off-the-cuff moments on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it turns out most of it didn’t make it into the movie.

Three of the actors who played Ravagers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Chris Sullivan (Taserface), and Steve Agee (Gef, pronounced ‘Jeff’) – were on a panel at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest San Jose 2017 and they talked about the kinds of improvisation that would happen on the film’s set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well we just had days full of shenanigans,” Sullivan said.

“I don’t think our stuff would have made it into the movie,” admits Agee. “I think most of the stuff in the movie was scripted.

However, Sullivan reminded Agee of one big part of his character that was improvised and that made it into the movie: his name.

“In the script, I am ‘dumb Ravager,’” Agee recalled. “And [Sullvian] kept calling me Gef.”

“Well because a lot of the Ravers were like, ‘Dumb Ravager, tall Ravager,’ and we’re like, ‘We can’t have that. These people need names,’” Sullivan said. “And so I thought it would be hysterical if you had Kraglin, Yondu, Tullk, Taserface, and Gef.”

“He’s the one who came up with the name Gef,” Agee says.

“And we were dying to get it in the credits,” Sullivan adds, and it worked. Agee is listed in the credits to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as “Gef the Ravager.”

Gunn noted that director James Gunn, Sean’s brother, chose the spelling.

“He didn’t want it to be too much someone else’s idea,” Sean Gunn noted, laughing. “Just between us.

“Yeah, no, there’s not a whole lot of improvisational stuff in the movie,” Gunn continued. “And usually when we improv scenes, it’s only going to be like a tag or something or maybe a variation of one line that’s already a joke and they do a couple of different choices on it. But we don’t tons of improvising on Guardians.”

“If someone is spending $200 million on a movie, they get to say what words we say,” Sullivan suggests.

“Some of it’s in the deleted scenes, or in the outtakes,” Agee notes. “There’s a bunch of stuff in the outtakes of my character hitting on one of those yellow prostitute robots. That was all improvised. Then you see it and you’re like, ‘I get why they cut that out of the movie.’”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on home media.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018.Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.