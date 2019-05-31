Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is Leaving Netflix Soon

If you’re planning to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Netflix, you might want to put a little pep in your step — the James Gunn-helmed film leaves the streaming giant on June 5th. Now that the Disney and Netflix licensing agreement has ended, that leaves just four films on the streaming service in Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Beginning with Captain Marvel, all Marvel Cinematic Universe films will head straight to Disney+, in an effort by the House of Mouse to keep everything under one roof. Captain Marvel will be available on the new ad-free streaming platform once it launches later this November.

Disney+ is shaping up to be a fan’s one-stop shop for all things MCU. In addition to being the exclusive home for Marvel Studios films, the platform will play host to new 6-8 episode series produced by Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, and the rest of the team at Marvel Studios. The platform is a big part of the production outfit’s future plans, as it works to create more shows that directly impact the movies moving forward

“Disney+ is, yes,” Feige previously said on Playback with Kris Tapley. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.”

“When we announced ten movies and people asked “Well what about these other things?’ the previous stance would be ‘We only have a certain number of slots to make movies per year,’” the producer continued. “That’s still true but we have another outlet that I think will be very unique and very special.”

Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release June 11th. Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.