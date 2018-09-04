Marvel Fan Accidentally Predicted James Gunn’s Firing Three Months Prior

A Marvel fan accidentally predicted James Gunn‘s falling out with Marvel Studios as an April Fools Day prank.

On the Marvel Studios section of Reddit, a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe posted a fake story to the message board claiming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was cancelled. In fact, the exact headline read, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Been Cancelled Due to James Gunn and Kevin Feige Falling Out.” The post was made on April 1, just about three months prior to Gunn being fired by Disney for his decade old tweets.

Now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on hold indefinitely despite being scheduled to go into production this month in Atlanta. Look at zaythegeek’s post below and decide if he is cursed with knowledge, the omen to everything which has happened since the time of San Diego Comic-Con, or just a strange coincidence.

In fact, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn might not be the only creative member of th franchise to be exiled by the time all of the dust settles. Drax actor Dave Bautista has come out in support of the man who cast him in the role which changed his life, leading to several tweets and interviews targeting Disney for their actions.

“I’m aware that this could possibly cost me a job that I care for very much, but at the same time it’s an integrity issue,” Bautista recently told Hey U Guys. “It’s also a loyalty issue, so now I’m not going to… I’m not [going to] bite my tongue or anything. That’s just who I am as a person.”

While Bautista is not out to bash anyone or any entity, he fully intends to remain loyal to Gunn. “I’ve tried to actually be very choosy about what I say and the way I say it,” the actor said. “I don’t necessarily mean to be disrespectful, but at the same time I have to say what’s on my mind and in my heart. I’ve just been honest. That’s what I’ve been and that’s the way I live my life as an honest person.”

In the end, only time will tell what fate has in store for Dave Bautista and James Gunn. At the moment, only one looks to have a future with Disney and Marvel Studios, and it all may have been predicted in April of 2018 on Reddit.