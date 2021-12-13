Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Did His Homework Before Casting Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

If you hope to be cast in one of James Gunn’s flicks, you best believe he’s going to do his research. Out of one of the hundreds that auditioned for the role of Marvel’s Adam Warlock, Will Poulter was ultimately cast and will make his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even then, Poulter made the cut only after Gunn had thoroughly vetted the actor through his references.

In a recent interview with The Direct, Poulter’s friend and former costar Molly Quinn said Gunn reached out directly to ask what it was like working with Poulter on set. As Quinn recalled, she couldn’t say enough good things about her experiences with the newfound MCU star.

“James, he did ask me how my experience working with Will was. I think he asked a couple of other people as well, because James is great and is always checking everyone’s references,” Quinn told the website. “He wants to work with his friends, and if he’s working with new people, he wants them to become friends. I only had glowing things to say about Will.”

Quinn also happens to be personal friends with Gunn. Both she and her fiance Elan Gale appeared in cameo roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

“Normally, when James asks me about this or that actor, I’ll let it go. I don’t follow up,” Quinn added. “But I was so excited that he was asking about Will that a couple days later I was like, ‘Who got it?! Was it Will?!’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s Will.’ I couldn’t be happier for him and I hope they have an amazing time filming.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

