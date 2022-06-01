James Gunn Warns Followers of “Bullshit” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Scam

If you’re an aspiring actor hoping to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 casting call you saw online this week, you may want to exercise some caution. Tuesday, Guardians helmer James Gunn called out a “bullsh-t” scam of a website posing as a casting agency. In fact, Gunn even shared the screenshot of an advertisement he saw of the faux agency actively promoting their abilities to get people cast on the third Guardians flick, even though principal photography is long over.

“Okay this is disgusting,” Gunn tweeted Tuesday. “People should beware of companies like @Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people and taking advantage of their dreams. ONce again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago.”

Okay this is disgusting. People should beware of companies like @Nine9dotCOM, ripping off people & taking advantage of their dreams. Once again, this casting call is bullshit: we finished shooting a month ago. https://t.co/zoKnJDvhlD pic.twitter.com/W9zUwJ9Uqz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 31, 2022

He then followed that up with another tweet, directly responding to a separate tweet the “agency” made on its social media accounts. In a tweet promoting its relationship with directors, Gunn told the account, “Maybe you con artists shouldn’t be the ones talking about ‘good relationships’ with directors.”

Gunn celebrated with most members of the film’s cast after the project officially wrapped filming earlier this month.

“And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade,” Gunn wrote. The director inlucded a photo of himself with Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), and Dave Bautista (Drax).

Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special filmed at the same time, with the latter wrapping up before the film itself did.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

