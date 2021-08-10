Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista on Drax and Thanos' MCU Relationship: "Makes Me Shake My F--king Head"

✖

As you know by now, Dave Bautista isn't afraid to speak his mind regarding the characters he's played. One of his most popular roles to date is Drax the Destroyed from Guardians of the Galaxy. As it turns out, the Guardians star isn't too thrilled about Drax's interactions with Thanos (Josh Brolin) within the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, as Bautista says, he has to "shake his f--king head" every time he thinks about it.

Responding to a fan's question on Twitter Monday morning, the Guardians star says most of the relationship between the characters has gotten swept under the rug in the MCU.

"That whole Drax, Thanos history seemed to get swept under the rug," Bautista said. "Always wondered why but every reason I could come up with just makes me shake my f--king head. It is what it is."

While Drax wanted to kill Thanos in the MCU, he had a much deeper tie to the character in the comics. The two often face off each other, after making their first appearances together in the pages of The Invincible Iron Man #55. The legendary Jim Starlin co-created both characters with Mike Friedrich.

Earlier this year, Starlin was holding out hope Drax would still be a part of the MCU even after Bautista is done with the character.

"I can understand hitting 54 and not wanting to take your shirt off anymore," Starlin tells Inverse. "The Marvel Universe is going to keep trucking along and they found that they have made money on cosmic stuff. So they will more than likely are going to do more of it. There may be another Drax down the line; somebody else who hopefully has half the comedic timing of Bautista."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

