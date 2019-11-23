Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Laments That He’s Single Again

It looks like Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista is back on the market. The man otherwise known as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to social media and revealed that he’s single once more, though he didn’t seem too happy about it. Bautista revealed the news with the caption “Annnnd I’m single again! 🤷🏻‍♂️WTF?!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️” Bautista didn’t share any details as to what led to the breakup, but it’s difficult any time a relationship falls apart, so we wish him all the best. That said, some in the comments were quick to let him know they were single as well or that they at least had friends who were.

Taynara Conti posted a reply to Bautista’s news, saying “I have a friend …”. Conti throws down in the ring every Wednesday as part of WWE’s NXT, so she already has a bit in common with the former WWE champion. The same goes for Sarah the Rebel, aka Razor, who wrestles as part of Women of Wrestling and said: “I’m single too wanna go grab a drink?”

Plenty of other responses came in, and you can check them all out in the post below.

Annnnd I’m single again! 🤷🏻‍♂️WTF?!!! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) November 23, 2019

While Bautista might be single, he definitely has plenty to keep him busy. In addition to his upcoming reprisal of Drax in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Bautista also has My Spy, Dune, and Army of the Dead coming up in 2020. He’s also got The Killer’s Game in pre-production, and things gear up for Guardians in 2021.

After Guardians Vol. 3, it remains to be seen what happens with Bautista’s character Drax. Vol. 3 will be the natural bookend to Gunn’s Guardians trilogy, and we’re not sure if Gunn or the crew will want to come back for a fourth film. That means we could see some of the cast stick around for another film or split off into other franchises, like solo films or new team films.

The roster of characters in that franchise is pretty beloved, so here’s hoping we get to see Drax and his uncanny invisibility make another appearance in the MCU somewhere down the line.