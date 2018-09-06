‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Signs Deal With CAA

Marvel Studios star Dave Bautista might be in the middle of conflict with Disney, but it’s not exactly hurting his career so far. And it looks like he just made a move to secure long-term success beyond the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

A new report from Deadline states the Drax actor has now signed with Creative Artists Agency to represent his dealings. Bautista was previously represented by Gersh, so this is a major career move for him as he lines up his next projects.

He’ll next appear as Drax in Avengers 4, though his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been brought into question with the firing of writer and director James Gunn. Bautista has been critical of Disney’s decision to ax Gunn, casting doubt on his future during a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

“It’s a bitter, bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn,” Bautista said. “They’re putting the movie off, it’s on hold indefinitely. To be honest with you, I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.”

The actor also said that he’s not afraid of losing his job because he wants to operate with integrity, and the report from Deadline indicates that his honesty has earned him some support in Hollywood.

“I’m aware that this could possibly cost me a job that I care for very much, but at the same time it’s an integrity issue. It’s also a loyalty issue, so now I’m not going to… I’m not [going to] bite my tongue or anything. That’s just who I am as a person,” Bautista told Hey U Guys. “I’ve tried to actually be very choosy about what I say and the way I say it. I don’t necessarily mean to be disrespectful, but at the same time I have to say what’s on my mind and in my heart. I’ve just been honest. That’s what I’ve been and that’s the way I live my life as an honest person.”

But the actor doesn’t want to see the end of Drax, and is hopeful the character will continue on. He’s even lobbied to Marvel to make a spinoff film.

“You know I really wish they would tell more of the story of Drax’s family,” Bautista told MTV. “I think it’s a beautiful story and I think it’s been lost and overlooked a little bit. It’s a beautiful and heartbreaking emotional thing to know where that love for his family and that heartbreak over his family being lost and murdered, where it comes from and I think…I really wish they would touch upon that more and I think the fan would like to see that more.”

Hopefully we find out what the future holds for Bautista and Disney very soon.