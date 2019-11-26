Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Shows Off Gnarly New Superhero Tattoos

Dave Bautista has had a few life changes as of late and it’s led him straight to the tattoo parlor. In a batch of images the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared to Instagram Sunday night, Bautista showed off a whole lot of pop culture-based tattoos. Naturally, he got the Ravagers star from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, plus Avengers and Wu-Tang logos. Surprisingly enough, his new knuckle tattoos also include nods to DC Comics’ Superman and Batman, and the villainous SPECTRE organization from the James Bond franchise. Then, to round things out, the Marvel star even got a tattoo of the Jedi Order logo. You can see all of his new ink in the gallery below.

After returning from The Blip in Avengers: Endgame, Bautista will next likely have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as his next MCU appearance. At one point, the actor revealed he’d love seeing a solo Drax movie, even if it meant he had to step out of the role. “#Drax is funny as hell!” Bautista tweeted earlier this year. “Hes also The Destroyer which is terrifying as hell. His wife and daughter were murdered! He mourns them and craves revenge!! NO! No movie there at all. I literally would step out of this fucking role to see that movie! Which most likely would get it made.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios has yet to set release dates for its theatrical releases in Ant-Man 3 and Blade or the Disney+ shows consisting of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.