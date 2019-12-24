Guardians of the Galaxy Director Bans Invisible Drax Jokes From His Instagram Page

Filmmaker James Gunn is no stranger to both jokes from his fans, but also posting the adorably ugly “Fuggler” dolls on his social media pages. Gunn took to Instagram to reveal a new version of the doll modeled after the character Drax the Destroyer from his hit Guardians of the Galaxy film series, which prompted a quick response from memers stuck in 2018. Referencing the moment in Avengers: Infinity War when Drax reveals his “ability to be invisible” to Gamora and Star Lord while on their ship, one fan commented on the photo saying they didn’t see anything in the post. This prompted a swift hammer from Gunn who says the joke has officially run its course.

“No more Drax invisibility jokes on this page please,” Gunn wrote in reply. “We’ve reached the 10k limit.”

This isn’t the only person involved in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies to attempt to stop fans from repeating the “joke” ad nauseam. Drax himself Dave Bautista compared fans still using the joke to those that repeated lines from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat long after the movie featuring the character had come and gone.

“I feel like all the people who comment every time I post a pic of myself ‘I don’t see anyone! You’re standing so still you’re invisible’ are still doing Borat impersonations and thinking how funny and witty they must seem,” Bautista previously wrote. “I never thought I’d miss the ‘sensitive nipples’ comments!”

Bautista previously broke down the practicalities of Drax’s “invisibly skill” with the actor indicating that Drax could remain invisible for as long as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wanted him to.

“There’s no telling how long Drax can stay invisible.” Bautista said. “But I have to say, James Gunn wrote that whole bit. It came from his twisted, sick imagination. So I have to say Drax could stay invisible as long as James Gunn wanted him to stay invisible.”

It will be a little while before Bautista and Gunn reunite on the set of the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, with the director also revealing earlier that he won’t start filming for a year or so” on the highly anticipated Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

