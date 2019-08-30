Guardians of the Galaxy Big Easter Egg Partially Figured Out, Tons Still Undiscovered In Vol. 2

The first film in Marvel Studios entry into the cosmos of the universe not only launched an unknown property into the stratosphere, but it helped cement the careers of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and James Gunn as dominant forces in Hollywood. Guardians Of The Galaxy was a major hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has since made the franchise a staple for Disney across media and theme parks, and helping launch a space-faring section that will only continue to expand on the big screen. And fans continue to go back to that first film if only to discover a hidden Easter egg that continues to elude everyone.

Now Gunn himself has provided a progress report of sorts, indicating that the final Easter egg in the first film has almost been discovered — but there’s still many more when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The big Easter egg in Vol 1 is PARTIALLY figured out. You’ll probably see some of the folks who worked together to do it reply to this thread. But there are tons of things in Vol 2 that haven’t been found. https://t.co/Ha3bonpgrA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2019

Fans have been notoriously attempting to decipher all of the hidden secrets of the first film, and whenever someone thinks they’ve made a breakthrough Gunn has come through to shatter their confidence and explain that it’s incorrect. But as he has stated in this latest tweet, it seems like many people are on the right track toward finally cracking this mystery.

But all of that could change with a new re-release of the first film, as Gunn has recently stated he would like to attempt. When asked by a fan if there were some songs he didn’t get the rights to for Guardians of the Galaxy, the director revealed that there were only songs that he cut from the film.

“I’ve licensed every song I’ve sought (although on the first film I inquired about Never Been to Spain and its price tag scared me off from even considering it),” Gunn replied. “And, notoriously, both Pilot’s Magic and ELO’s Livin’ Thing sequences were cut from the first film (I regret cutting the Livin’ Thing montage, actually).”

He then added that he would like to re-release the film with the Electric Light Orchestra song that he cut from the first sequence.

“It’s a dream of mine to do a rerelease of GotG Vol 1 with Livin’ Thing and a couple of other small additions,” Gunn replied on Twitter.

As of now, Gunn is currently working on the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures project The Suicide Squad, set to begin filming next year. After that, he will begin production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which does not currently have a release date.