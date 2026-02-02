The MCU’s Most Exciting Missing Character Return in 2026 Isn’t Even Part of Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is finally coming in 2026, and while many of the MCU’s biggest stars will appear in the film, the franchise’s most exciting return isn’t even part of it. Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. will both appear in the film, bringing back some of the most iconic faces of the MCU. However, a character who’s been missing for even longer will also be back in a different project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before Avengers: Doomsday, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will be released, continuing the story of Wilson Fisk’s reign over New York City. This time, Daredevil will have to form an army to fight Fisk and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, meaning some of New York’s best heroes will have to come together. While many of these heroes were already seen in season 1, one key character is new to the series.

Jessica Jones Will Return In Born Again Season 2

Jessica Jones will finally make her grand return to the MCU in 2026 after having last appeared in Jessica Jones season 3 in 2019. Krysten Ritter’s superhero-turned-PI was one of the founding members of the Defenders and Netflix’s corner of the MCU. Unfortunately, she disappeared when Marvel ended their partnership with Netflix and started making their own TV shows for Disney+.

It was known that Daredevil would return for a while, as he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo before getting his own show. The world of Netflix’s Daredevil was iconic, meaning that it seemed like a guarantee that he would be back. However, the rest of the Netflix universe was more questionable. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist were never as popular as Daredevil, leaving hardcore fans hoping that they would return.

Luckily, Jessica is finally being recanonized to the MCU in Born Again season 2. Her role in the story isn’t yet known, but she can be seen in the first Born Again season 2 teaser. She looks and acts just like she did in the Netflix universe, meaning that her proper MCU return should be incredibly exciting for fans of Jessica Jones.

Jessica Jones’ return is exciting in its own right, but what it means for the MCU is even more exciting. Jessica’s appearance in season 2 signals that Marvel is willing to bring back more Netflix characters to populate the street-level corner of the MCU. So, if Jessica’s return is received well, then it is possible that characters like Luke Cage and Iron Fist could appear in more projects.

Although there is a lot to be excited for in Doomsday, many MCU fans will find Born Again‘s big return even more exciting. The Disney+ show will give Jessica a bigger spotlight than ever before, introducing even more MCU fans to the character.