James Gunn Just Returned And ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Fans Are Already Asking Him To Reveal Final Easter Egg

Earlier today, Disney and Marvel Studios shocked fans everywhere when it was revealed James Gunn had been reinstated as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Shortly after news surfaced saying the fan-favorite filmmaker is set to return to the House of Mouse, Gunn himself returned to Twitter after a long break to offer a statement thanking fans for their continued support. As fate would have it, fans instantly responded to Gunn on the micro-blogging platform to begin asking the director about the legendary Easter egg from the initial Guardians of the Galaxy that has yet to be uncovered.

Though some fans have gotten close to uncovering the Easter egg, Gunn previously said on a Facebook Q&A session that the full secret had yet to be revealed.

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that easter egg is,” Gunn revealed. “Maybe you’ve even found partial the easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

In his return to social media, Gunn thanked fans far and wide for supporting him in the past few months since his initial firing.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn shared on Twitter. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the legendary Easter egg…

So About That…

Now that James Gunn has been reinstated for Guardians Vol. 3…



Did we ever find that final Easter Egg? — upside down flag emoji (@jayhawk618) March 15, 2019

Antsy, Antsy

Now that you’re back

What’s the hidden Easter egg in the first guardians lol — 2D (@therockartist) March 15, 2019

Let’s Pop That Champagne

Now, celebrate this with revealing that Easter egg from Guardians 2014 — Daredevil. (@DonEsQue) March 15, 2019

Bring Them To Us

Hey Bro…

@JamesGunn hey what are those Easter eggs bro? — tdot (@HawkTimus) March 15, 2019

Bring It On!

Reports say James Gunn is back on Guardians of the Galaxy 3! Bring on the impossible Easter eggs! — Devyn Decker (@deck0190) March 15, 2019

Before You Go

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. As of now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to receive a release date.

