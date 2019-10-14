James Gunn Reveals Which Guardians of the Galaxy Movie He Most Enjoyed Making

There are a lot of questions about the future of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, but for now filmmaker James Gunn is focused on the present. And while he’s currently in the midst of making his first DC Comics movie with the reboot and-or sequel The Suicide Squad, he’s also answering questions for fans wondering about his history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One fan asked about which film he enjoyed making more between the first movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he delivered a candid answer in his response.

“Vol 1 because of my internal state. But both were very hard and I wouldn’t put “fun” at the top of the list of characteristics,” Gunn wrote. “Enjoying the process is something I’m working on now.”

Gunn has been open about his experiences since he returned to the spotlight after getting both The Suicide Squad gig as well as getting rehired for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In another response, he opened up about the differences between the projects and his new Suicide Squad movie.

“They’re all challenging,” Gunn wrote. “Super was physically brutal – so much movie and so little time to shoot it. [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 1 was scary because I didn’t know if people would get the vibe. [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 2 was the hardest because of my mental state. [The Suicide] Squad is the most complex and biggest but also the most fun so far. So I guess overall Vol. 2.”

While there is a sizable portion of the fanbase that insist on dividing the lines between Marvel and DC, Gunn believes that friendly competition is making them both better.

“As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel & DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now & have been for almost all my life, both,” Gunn tweeted. “Maybe you like one more than the other – that’s cool – but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down… I know I & my partners at both Marvel & DC believe what’s good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular & innovative entertainment that keeps audiences around the world loving movies based on or inspired by sequential art… Let’s go, team(s).”

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters on August 6, 2021.