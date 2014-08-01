Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Special Con Moment

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is being released later this year and he's currently working on Peacemaker for HBO Max, but before he was helming DC projects, the director was best known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In fact, Gunn will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Gunn is pretty active on social media and often engages with fans on Twitter. Recently, one Marvel fan recalled a memory from CCXP in Brazil.

@Newsarama asked fans their favorite con memory and @lodix1 replied, "After a very tough 2019, getting to the gates of @CCXPoficial in December and hearing the theme song. It just felt like the 'welcome, you are home' that I needed. A close second was seeing @JamesGunn tear up as he was debuting the trailer for Guardians 2 and the crowd going wild." Gunn quote tweeted the post, adding, "Truly one of the greatest moments of my life." You can view the post below:

Truly one of the greatest moments of my life. #Brazil https://t.co/ArrYmnEopR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 20, 2021

Gunn is currently working on Peacemaker, but will eventually start production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He recently answered some fan questions about the movie on Twitter, revealing that the Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late [2021]," Dave Bautista (Drax) recently shared with Entertainment Weekly about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop on Disney+ in December 2022. The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker is expected to drop on HBO Max around the same time.