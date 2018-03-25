James Gunn Still Interested in Meeting Mark Hamill About ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

One of the more exciting events to unfold on Twitter this year for Marvel and Star Wars fans was seeing Mark Hamill and James Gunn make plans to meet up to discuss the possibility of a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A month later, it appears as though the two have yet to meet, with both Hamill and Gunn echoing their desire to meet if for no other reason than to be “good neighbors.”

“We talked a little on direct message and he was going out of town and I said, ‘I’d love to meet you anytime,’ and I’m not trying to lobby for a part, just as a neighbor and a friend,” Hamill recently shared during an interview with ET Canada. “So, no, I haven’t met him, and I don’t know if anything will come of it, but that just shows you, that’s an example, of how social media has changed our world. You wind up being friends with some author or political pundit that you’ve never met, because if you follow them, you can talk privately. I love that, and I do love the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but they don’t need me, they’ve got such a talented cast.”

After seeing the interview, Gunn chimed in on Twitter, saying, “I am in Atlanta but I really DO want to grab that cup of coffee with @HamillHimself when I’m back!”

The idea got into the heads of fans when one user tweeted at Gunn asking if Hamill could play a character in the next Guardians of the Galaxy film, with Gunn pointing out that they didn’t live too far from one another in Malibu, California. Hamill chimed in to say he’d be more than happy to meet with the filmmaker, both as “a neighbor & an unemployed actor.”

Gunn’s last film featured characters played by Sylvester Stallone, Ving Rhames, and David Hasselhoff, so given the diverse amount of characters familiar with the Guardians of the Galaxy, having Hamill appear in any capacity would surely be a thrill for fans and within the realm of possibility.

We look forward to seeing if anything comes of the two meeting.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to land in theaters in 2020.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019.

