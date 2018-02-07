James Gunn Reveals Part Of His Original ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Pitch

After a string of success on the indie circuit, James Gunn has cemented himself as a blockbuster filmmaker with a pair of Marvel Studios hits. But the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise still had to put in work to get hired for the gig.

Now Gunn is revealing parts of his original pitch to Marvel Studios all those years ago, offering a little insight into how his vision was selected to execute bringing the cosmic universe to the big screen.

“Just came across my original Guardians of the Galaxy packet, from when I was first pitching to do the film,” Gunn writes on Facebook. I did not have the job at this point and was one of a few directors being considered.”

Gunn showed off some of the storyboarding sketches he created for the film’s intro, revealing just how much of that initial vision made it to the final page.

“My packet included a 10 page statement, 19 pages on the visuals and inspirations for the film, and 42 pages storyboarding the first action scene in the film (that’s what these pages are from),” Gunn wrote.

The director also provided a succinct thesis statement for the franchise, one that covers the first two movies and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he assures.

“The first sentence of the first page of the packet: ‘Life is often externally ugly and harsh – but, if you look deeper, love and selflessness are the guiding forces of our universe.’ That is still today what all three Guardians films are about. Anyway, thought you might enjoy this little glimpse from the very beginning of the project.”

Check out the images below:

The Guardians of the Galaxy can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date, but it is rumored to premiere in theaters in 2020.