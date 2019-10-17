James Gunn Reveals Which Guardian of the Galaxy Should Get a Solo Movie

DC Comics has come a long way in recent years to establish its cinematic offerings as Joker is crushing and Aquaman was absolutely delightful. Now, James Gunn is at the controls for The Suicide Squad and answering questions during the filming. It wouldn’t be long before fans of his other popular franchise over at Marvel Studios came to ask some of their own. Gunn responded to a question about which of the Guardians of the Galaxy should have their own solo movie. Now, each of the core members has had some serious character development over the course of their two solo films and appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But, there is one member of the team that the director feels deserves that shot more than the others.

Gunn responded on his Instagram Stories that Drax the Destroyer is the choice. He said so emphatically and it is easy to see why. Dave Bautista has some of the most fun parts of Infinity War for non-Avengers. The comedy is multiplied when you take into account how hysterical Bautista’s mannerisms were in the first Guardians film. Some would have expected him to give spirited performances, but he has become just as memorable a part of these ensemble pieces as Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, or Zoe Saldana. So, whenever the director gets done with The Suicide Squad, that’s who he would like to see get a shot at a solo project.

Another thing that Gunn has mentioned on his Instagram Stories during this Q&A period is how much attitude Warner Brothers has given the director in his kick-start of the second Suicide Squad film. The studio has a great thing going right now and doesn’t want to slow down that momentum for anything. Gunn said that there are no restrictions on characters and that he was basically allowed to do any property he wanted to pursue for this project. So, he chose Suicide Squad.

Not to worry though Marvel fans, the director says that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming after The Suicide Squad wraps up. People were very nervous after Kevin Feige only mentioned the film in passing during San Diego Comic-Con this summer. But, Marvel Studios has been resolute that the end to the trilogy is coming. You just have to wait a while to see what’s going to happen now that a past version of Gamroa is presumably running around somewhere and the team was last seen with a reinvigorated Thor. Whatever happens next, it will probably be very entertaining.

