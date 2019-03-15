‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Sean Gunn Comments on Brother James Gunn’s Reinstatement

Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn celebrated the reinstatement of brother and franchise writer-director James Gunn, who on Friday was confirmed to be returning to the director’s chair on the upcoming Vol. 3. “I’ll just leave this here,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of the celebrated Guardians mastermind attached to a headline confirming his return to the Marvel Studios franchise.

Gunn, who plays Ravager Kraglin and provides the motion capture for Rocket Raccoon, said in recent weeks it would be a “disservice” for the Disney-owned studio not to move forward on Vol. 3. “I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work,” Gunn told Variety. “But I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the Guardians movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge.”

View this post on Instagram I’ll just leave this here… A post shared by Sean Gunn (@thejudgegunn) on Mar 15, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

Placed on hold after Gunn’s July firing, Vol. 3 reportedly never sought meetings with replacement directors. Instead, the studio quietly negotiated with the filmmaker behind-the-scenes, according to an insider scoop dished via The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline claims Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn was swayed to reverse course on his oft-criticized and long-protested decision to fire Gunn by the filmmaker’s public apology, in which Gunn apologized for offensive tweets published years ago. Gunn quickly drew support from his Guardians cast — most notably Drax star Dave Bautista — who issued a joint statement declaring their “full support” for the ousted director.

“We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss,” read the July statement released by Gunn, Bautista, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

“In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

The stars expressed their “love, support, and gratitude” for Gunn, adding their intent was not to defend inappropriate tweets but was instead to “share our experience having spent many years together on set making Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2.”

“In casting each of us to help him tell the story of misfits who find redemption, he changed our lives forever,” the statement concluded. “We believe the theme of redemption has never been more relevant than now.”

Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn will commence filming on that project sometime after completing his Suicide Squad revamp for Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe.

