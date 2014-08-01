Guardians of the Galaxy Throwback Shows Cast Huddled Together at Twitter Offices

✖

James Gunn is currently filming Peacemaker for DC and HBO Max, but that has not stopped him from sharing a lot of fun throwbacks from his time making Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel. The director will eventually return to the MCU to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but for now, fans are happy getting little reminders of their favorite space team. Gunn recently shared a cool look at some unused Gamora masks and had a fun trip down memory lane with Mainframe actor, Miley Cyrus. Gunn's latest post features the cast in a huge crowd at the Twitter offices.

"Just came across this photo from 2014. I think it was at the @Twitter offices when the first #GotG came out," Gunn wrote. At the front of the crowd, you can see Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Gunn, and Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige. You can check out the throwback photo in the post below:

In case you're wondering about Gunn's shirt in the photo, he added in the commets, "It’s

@alexpardee. I still wear it all the time."

Gunn recently answered some fan questions on social media, and revealed that the Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late [2021]," Bautista recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop on Disney+ in December 2022.