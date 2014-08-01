Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reveals Bizarre Unused Gamora Masks

✖

This has been a big week for Zoe Saldana who went from being in the highest-grossest film of all time to being in the highest-grossing film of all time... again. Avatar and Avengers: Endgame are in a box office battle and the James Cameron film just retook the top spot from the Marvel movie. While many found this disappointing, fans were quick to point out that the real winner was Saldana. The star has plans to return to both franchises, but we are especially excited to see her again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, especially after Gamora took off at the end of Endgame. Recently, director James Gunn reminded us how much we miss Gamroa by taking to Instagram to share a fun, bizarre throwback.

"Gamora with #Gamora masks (that we never used) during a screen test. #gotg #bts #guardiansofthegalaxy," Gunn wrote. There were many fun comments, but the best was from Saldana's Star Trek co-star, Simon Pegg. "The middle one is the real Zoe, right?," he joked. You can check out the creepy but cool photo in the post below:

Gunn recently took to Twitter and shared that Saldana was always his choice to play Gamora. "So, Zoe Saldana was my number on choice for Gamora," Gunn revealed. "I think that's the only casting idea in my pitch that ended up happening (the role of Yondu - which I wrote for [Michael] Rooker - wasn't written yet.)"

Gunn is currently working on Peacemaker for DC and HBO Max, but will eventually start production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He recently answered some fan questions about the movie on social media, revealing that the Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late [2021]," Dave Bautista (Drax) recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are both currently available to stream on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to drop on Disney+ in December 2022.