Miley Cyrus and James Gunn Reminisce Over Her Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Cameo

Back in 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released and featured a tragic end for Yondu (Michael Rooker). At the end of the film, Star-Lord's surrogate father gets a traditional Ravagers funeral, and many big names show up for the heartbreaking scene. The moment included Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, Michelle Yeoh as Aleta Ogord, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Ving Rhames as Charlie-27, and Miley Cyrus as Mainframe. Recently, director James Gunn and Cyrus had a fun little interaction on Twitter, and it's making us hope for another cameo from the star in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Who remembers Miley voicing ‘Mainframe’ in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’?," @MileyUpdates tweeted earlier this week. "Me. Cc @MileyCyruss," Gunn replied. "I miss u guys so much," Cryus replied with a robot face emoji. "#RavagersForever," Gunn added with a photo of Sean Gunn (Kraglin) from the scene. You can check out the tweets below:

"I was admiring the tone of Miley Cyrus's voice," Gunn previously told BuzzFeed News of Cyrus' cameo. "I find her funny and likable and sweet. I liked that she cared about the contestants. So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice [in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2]. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with." Gunn added, "She knows that there's a chance that character may go on and become a bigger thing... That's a possibility."

Gunn is currently working on Peacemaker for DC and HBO Max, but will eventually start production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He recently answered some fan questions about the movie on social media, revealing that the Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is "written and most of the production heads have been hired."

"I believe it's okay to say that we will go into production late [2021]," Dave Bautista (Drax) recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I saw a script early on when we were all on schedule and James Gunn was attached before everything went nutso. I believe because [Marvel's] whole calendar has changed [due to the pandemic shutdown and Guardians' production delays], that storylines have changed, and they won't intersect like originally planned. Obviously, we lost Chadwick [Boseman], so I don't know where that leaves Black Panther. I haven't seen a new script, is the short answer."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently available to stream on Disney+.