‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Lands Oscar Nomination

It’s showtime, A-holes!

The nominations for the 90th annual Academy Awards were unveiled this morning, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 landed a surprising nomination. Despite missing out on many of the predictions, the second installment in James Gunn‘s space saga scored a nomination for Achievement in Visual Effects.

While Guardians 2 certainly had some incredible visual effects, it’s up against some stiff competition in the category. The film is facing off against the likes of Blade Runner 2049, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

This nomination is the only one earned by Marvel studios this year, as Thor: Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming were both passed on for all technical categories.

Logan was produced by 20th Century Fox, but it did mark the other superhero property to land major nominations. Hugh Jackman’s final take as Wolverine was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was written and directed by James Gunn, who also brought the first film to life in 2014. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Baustista, Kurt Russell, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, Chris Sullivan, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sean Gunn.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is expected to release in 2020.