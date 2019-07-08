Stan Lee Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Collectible Figure Revealed

Stan Lee was well known for his cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. One of his most memorable came in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. where he appears on a planetoid surrounded by Watchers.

That moment is captured in the new 1/6th scale collectible figure created by Hot Toys. The Toy Fair Exclusive collectible will be available only in select markets.

The figure features a newly painted head sculpt of Stan Lee‘s likeness, a tailored costume replica of Stan Lee’s yellow space-suit from the movie, a pair of glasses, a specially designed rock-themed diorama figure stand, and a specially designed space backdrop with lenticular effect.

You can take a look below at photos of the figure released by Hot Toys. What do you think of the new Stan Lee figure? Will you be picking one up? Is this your favorite Stan Lee cameo? Let us know in the comments section.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 1:6 Stan Lee Collectible Figure

