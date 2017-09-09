New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Concept Artwork Will Make You Cry

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 pulled on plenty of viewers’ heartstrings, but a new piece of concept art takes one moment to a whole other level.

Andy Park, Marvel Studios’ Visual Development Supervisor, recently shared a keyframe illustration he did for Vol. 2. It shows Yondu (Michael Rooker) transporting Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) away from the wreckage of Ego the Living Planet.

As Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will remember, this sequence culminates in Yondu‘s death, giving this piece an even more emotional meaning.

Yondu’s death has been a hot topic of conversation in the month since Vol. 2 first debuted. James Gunn, who wrote and directed the film, has spoken about how difficult the onscreen death was for him, almost causing him to pass on making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Other members of the film’s crew, including cinematographer Henry Braham, have also addressed the scene’s impact. By contrast, Rooker has been much more chipper about the affair, joking to ComicBook.com that Gunn “loves” killing him.

Park has lent his breathtaking talents to plenty of MCU projects, including the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok. In terms of Vol. 2, Park also provided initial concept art for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Star-Lord’s early designs.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

