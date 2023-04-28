Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Adam Warlock Fights Nebula in New Clip

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters next week, and the film is set to feature the debut of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the character that was teased back in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fans are eager to see Poulter step into the role, but if you want a little sneak peek before next week, Marvel has you covered. Rotten Tomatoes released a clip from the threequel earlier today that shows Adam Warlock facing off with Nebula (Karen Gillan).

"Check out the new movie clip for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starring Will Poulter and Karen Gillan," the description reads. Not only is Adam Warlock extremely menacing in the clip, but you get to see some cool new moves from Nebula. You can check out the video below:

How Did Will Poulter Get Cast As Adam Warlock?

During an interview with The Playlist last year, Poulter spoke about the audition process and revealed he didn't know which part he was up for.

"I first auditioned in June of last year [2021], and that was the first time I auditioned, and then I kind of got the role in September, I think," Poulter explained. "And then started shooting in December... I didn't know what character, initially, I was auditioning for. I kind of knew sort of closer to the time [of casting] who I was reading for. Although I wasn't familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was kind of my favorite 'planet' within the Marvel universe, if you like. I'm just a huge fan of the tone and the creativity and James Gunn's work and so many of the actors, you know, that I now get to call colleagues, which I'm very grateful for. So yeah, to have any kind of part in that world is very, very cool for me."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

In addition to Poulter as Adam Warlock, Gurdians newcomers include Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.