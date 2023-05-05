Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Adam Warlock Actor Will Poulter "Grateful" for Support From Marvel Fans

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped filming last month, and it's expected to see the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). There will also be some franchise newcomers in the Marvel film, including Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. During a recent chat with US Weekly, Poulter talked about the upcoming movie and the support he's gotten from Marvel fans.

"There have been some challenges relative to the physical preparations for the character. I'm sort of hesitant to talk about it just because I don't know what it looks like yet. So I'm sort of nervous to say anything until I've seen because I don't even know if what I did or went through even worked yet," Poulter shared with a laugh. "But I will say that I was incredibly well supported and couldn't have had more help in the respect of the diet and the training that was required. That was key. Certainly not something I went away and did on my own."

During another recent interview with The Playlist, Poulter spoke about the audition process and revealed he didn't know which part he was up for.

"I first auditioned in June of last year [2021], and that was the first time I auditioned, and then I kind of got the role in September, I think," Poulter explained. "And then started shooting in December... I didn't know what character, initially, I was auditioning for. I kind of knew sort of closer to the time [of casting] who I was reading for. Although I wasn't familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was kind of my favorite 'planet' within the Marvel universe, if you like. I'm just a huge fan of the tone and the creativity and James Gunn's work and so many of the actors, you know, that I now get to call colleagues, which I'm very grateful for. So yeah, to have any kind of part in that world is very, very cool for me."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.