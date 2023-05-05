Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Praises Cast: "All Gave It Everything They Had"

James Gunn is currently in the process of editing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is finally set to hit theatres next year. The movie wrapped filming in May and Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. Recently, The Direct shared an article that featured Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) saying "it's the best work all of us have ever done" and that the movie is "a true masterpiece." Yesterday, Gunn shared the article and praised the movie's cast in a tweet.

"In truth, the cast – from Chris [Pratt] to Zoe [Saldana] to Dave [Bautista] to Karen [Gillan] to Sean [Gunn] to Pom [Klementieff] – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I'm so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun," Gunn wrote. You can check out his post below:

In truth, the cast – from Chris to Zoe to Dave to Karen to Sean to Pom – all gave it everything they had & left it all out on the floor & I’m so very proud of them as I watch these initial cuts. It makes my favorite aspect of filmmaking – the editing process – even more fun. https://t.co/Tqm5PQ2Pd5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 5, 2022

In addition to the aforementioned Guardians stars, Vol. 3 will also feature the return of Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji in an unknown role, Daniela Melchior in another mystery part, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. During a recent interview with The Playlist, Poulter spoke about the audition process and revealed he didn't know which part he was up for.

"I first auditioned in June of last year [2021], and that was the first time I auditioned, and then I kind of got the role in September, I think," Poulter explained. "And then started shooting in December... I didn't know what character, initially, I was auditioning for. I kind of knew sort of closer to the time [of casting] who I was reading for. Although I wasn't familiar with Adam Warlock beforehand, I was very familiar with Guardians of the Galaxy, and it was kind of my favorite 'planet' within the Marvel universe, if you like. I'm just a huge fan of the tone and the creativity and James Gunn's work and so many of the actors, you know, that I now get to call colleagues, which I'm very grateful for. So yeah, to have any kind of part in that world is very, very cool for me."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.