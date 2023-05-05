Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The End of the Trilogy Is Just the Beginning for MCU Cosmic

In just a matter of months, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes to a close with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Still some time ahead of the film's international press tour, those involved in the production have confirmed countless times the threequel will be the last time this iteration of the group will be together. While it may be the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic sector is just getting started.

As the franchise moves beyond its first earnest stab at cosmic storytelling, Marvel's vast space-faring source material largely remains untouched. Thanks to James Gunn's largely original telling involved within the live-action Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, virtually all of the group's most popular comic runs remain potential cosmic adaptations. That includes massive multi-title comic events like Annihilation or War of Kings.

Even outside the source material, the Marvel Cinematic Universe really still has yet to find solid footing with its cosmic story. Despite introducing the Kree, Hala, and the Supreme Intelligence to movie-goers, Captain Marvel largely took place on Earth. Thor: Ragnarok managed to take fans on a trip across multiple realms although it—and its two predecessors—largely focused on the mythological aspect of the Asgardian god, and rightfully so.

Before too long, Marvel's First Family will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Fantastic Four, an entry that could push the cosmic stories to the forefront. With that property, fans are soon bound to get the Silver Surfer, Galactus and his many Heralds, and even Annihilus, Blastaar, Terrax, and other similar cosmic baddies.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has allowed Marvel Studios to build-up a cosmic ground and the associated platform with it. Because of that, the name will never go away even though the characters and actors might. Now, future storytellers can go to the furthest reaches of the known Marvel Universe with their storytellings.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

