‘Daredevil’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio Speaks Out on Disney Firing James Gunn

Last week, it was revealed that Disney is not planning to rehire James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like another member of the Marvel family has something to say about that.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Netflix’s Daredevil television series, tweeted a link to the most recent update with the caption “This is a big bummer”.

This is a big bummer. //t.co/xqJkYYeQkg — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 18, 2018

D’Onofrio certainly isn’t the first or last Marvel cast member to address the recent drama, as Gunn was fired last month for a slew of offensive tweets. While some fans had hoped that Gunn would be reinstated to finish out his trilogy, that appears to no longer be the case.

This whole development leaves Disney and Marvel in a unique situation, as Vol. 3 was expected to enter production in the beginning of 2019. Apparently, Disney will likely be using Gunn’s script for the film, but whatever new director is brought on will presumably make some changes to it.

In the meantime, Hollywood has had a pretty divided response to the whole ordeal, with celebrities like Selma Blair and Jerry Seinfeld coming out in various degrees of support of Gunn. The cast of the Guardians franchise also expressed that sort of sentiment, releasing a statement that went viral earlier this month.

“Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me,” Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, said of Gunn’s potential involvement in the film. “I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”

“Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man,” Bautista added. “I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f-ck this. This is bullsh-t. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”

