Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Launches a Limited Edition Cereal Kit

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We're not sure that collectible cereal is a great idea for the display shelf, but Marvel and General Mills have forged ahead with a limited edition cereal kit that celebrates the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters. Maybe the best move is to eat the cereal and keep the special boxes with their exclusive dual facing designs, though doing so may reduce its future value as some of these cereals will probably be edible for a hundred years or more. The kit also comes with six pins featuring GOTG characters in it's own branded box, which are definitely not edible.

The included cereals are as follows: Family Size boxes of Mantis Honey Nut Cheerios, Star-Lord Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Groot Lucky Charms, Nebula Cookie Crisp, Drax Trix and Rocket Reese's Puffs. This begs the important question – do the personalities of these characters match their respective cereals? What cereals would have been better choices? Discuss. When you're ready to spend some quality breakfast time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, the cereal set is a Walmart exclusive that you can order right here for $59.98 while they last. Additional images can be found below.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians". You can check out our review of the film right here. Patrick Cavanaugh writes:

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the culmination of everything James Gunn has been building toward with these characters, warts and all. The adventure is the most abjectly emotional, as it goes for the jugular with not only Rocket's story, but the destination that many other characters arrive at, while the filmmaker also manages to put his mark on a studio known for regurgitating formulaic adventures packed with overwhelming sameness.

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Returning Guardians of the Galaxy stars include Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). Maria Bakalova will also be reprising her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a part she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. MCU newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. The film also features Sylvester Stallone, Nathan Fillion, and Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.