James Gunn Provides Update on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Progress

Marvel fans should start getting excited to take another trip through the cosmos as writer and director James Gunn continues his work on the latest adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gunn took to Facebook to provide an update to fans, revealing that he’s currently working on the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, taking some time to answer questions about the movie’s progress and revealing some details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m more than a year into the process, so the script is far along,” wrote Gunn. “For many many months I first write the treatment which is 80 pages or so with photographs. That turns into GotG – I’m now rewriting and making sure my rough draft works.”

When asked about whether the impending deal between Disney and Fox would impact the movie, Gunn said not to expect last minute changes.

“Not gonna happen in any major way,” Gunn responded. “Too far along.”

He revealed that he’s narrowed down the characters who will appear in the film and even confirmed fans shouldn’t expect to see the Venom symbiote in the movie due to the rights belonging to Sony.

Gunn also said the soundtrack is almost narrowed down, though he admitted a lot can change between now and the beginning of production.

While the events of Avengers: Infinity War might have put the team of misfits in a precarious situation, given the fact that everyone but Rocket is dead, fans can expect to see many of the same faces when the third volume releases in theaters.

Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt recently confirmed to MTV that he’s coming back to reprise the role for the new movie, though he was hesitant to reveal anything else for fear of spoiling the untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War.

“You’ll know once you see [Avengers] part 2,” Pratt said. “I’m slated to film Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in January, so we don’t know yet time-wise where that lines up. I’m hoping it’s not the last you see of me but I can’t be sure.”

Gunn teased some major changes for Vol. 3, though he wasn’t clear whether that’s because of what happens to the team after their confrontation with Thanos.

“It’s very, very, very different,” Gunn said. “Very different, but I won’t say how! You’ll have to wait to see the movie, it’s a long time away.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2020.