Guardians of the Galaxy Ride at Walt Disney World Takes Major Step Toward Launching

The Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Walt Disney World has taken a major step forward. After a ride based on the film opened up on the other side of the country, it was only a matter of time before the East Coast got its own taste of Guardians goodness. However, the coronavirus pandemic threw off a lot of Disney’s planning when it came to theme parks and movies. A big celebration was planned for this summer in California and major changes were headed for some of the parks in Florida. Things like the Star Wars hotel and a Torn ride had to be put on the back burner for a second. But, with the year drawing to a close, the company has given fans a small peek at what’s coming next. Check out the cars down below in a post from Zach Ridley of Disney Imagineering:

ComicBook.com visited Epcot earlier this year to learn about the upcoming transformation of the park. We spoke with Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen about what Cosmic Rewind is going to be like for fans when they finally get a chance to ride it.

"The Guardians characters are awesome," Hundgen said. "They're fun, they're irreverent, they've got great music. And so it felt like: If we can take advantage of bringing them to Walt Disney World, Epcot was a great home for them. We've talked about that this is the first Intergalactic Pavilion at Epcot. We've got lots of International Pavilions, but we're going galactic with this addition. And we're introducing guests to the planet Xandar and telling them how it was formed, telling them about their people, their traditions; and getting to see some of the great artifacts from their treasures; and then Rocket, Groot, Star-Lord and Gamora, they all show up."

As with the planned Avengers Campus attractions, Cosmic Rewind isn’t canon to the MCU. It will be quite a bit different than the way that Galaxy’s Edge is an official part of the Star Wars equation too. Xandar got destroyed by Thanos before Avengers: Infinity War even got rolling. Despite that, the whole design is lifted from the Guardians of the Galaxy film aesthetic.

"Anytime we bring our franchises to the park, we steep them in the stories, the real stories that they've developed onscreen," mentioned Hungen. "And so this is just another step in that evolution of how we bring these characters and franchises to Walt Disney World."

