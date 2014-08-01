Guardians of the Galaxy: Zoe Saldana Reveals Gamora Almost Had Green Eyes

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally has a release date and fans of the franchise are eager to see what's next for the band of heroes, especially Gamora. The character played by Zoe Saldana died in Avengers: Infinity War, but a version of her from the past was brought to the present in Avengers: Endgame. Since this new/old Gamora didn't live through the events of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it'll be interesting to see how she'll fit into the next story. While we await news of the third film, the movie's cast and crew are often posting fun throwbacks from the other movies on social media. Today, Saldana took to Instagram to reveal Gamora almosts had green eyes, and shared the photos to prove it.

"Would you believe that Gamora almost had green eyes? In one of the many camera tests, we had @jamesgunn wanted to see how I looked with green eyes as Gamora. Eventually, he changed his mind about that, and I was so grateful that he did because I found these contacts to be so uncomfortable. My heart went out to @davebautista and @karengillan who had to wear contacts for Drax and Nebula. But their characters looked amazing in them, plus they’re true professionals! Reminiscing a lot lately as we gear up to go back for another Guardians adventure! #gotg3," Saldana wrote. You can view her photos in the post below:

Last year, director James Gunn took to Twitter to share that Saldana was always his choice to play Gamora. "So, Zoe Saldana was my number on choice for Gamora," Gunn revealed. "I think that's the only casting idea in my pitch that ended up happening (the role of Yondu - which I wrote for [Michael] Rooker - wasn't written yet.)"

In addition to returning to Marvel to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn also recently filmed The Suicide Squad for DC, which is being released in August. Recently, Gunn spoke with Den of Geek and compared the Guardians of the Galaxy team with The Suicide Squad. "I think you know from the beginning of the first Guardians that most likely, in his heart, Peter Quill is good, Gamora is good, Rocket is good, Drax is good," Gunn explained. He added about The Suicide Squad, "Some are not good people. They’re bad people. It’s less sentimental in that way. King Shark is much less sentimental than Groot."

The Suicide Squad hits theatres and HBO Max on August 6th. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to be released on Disney+ during the 2022 holidays, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2023.