Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Says Zoe Saldana Was His First Choice for Gamora

In pitching Guardians of the Galaxy to Disney and Marvel Studios, James Gunn had a very clear vision for what he wanted his movie to be. The director who had previously made much smaller films in terms of production budgets saw the cosmic romp all the way through, including ideas for the cast which would bring the band of space misfits to life. As it turns out, Gamora actrss Zoe Saldana was the only cast members who he initially involved from the first steps in the pitch process who ultimately landed a role in the film. Yondu would follow suit but the Ravager character was not a part of the initial pitch.

Gunn, actively engaging with fans on social media, opened up about this process when a fan asked about pitching Guardians of the Galaxy. "So, Zoe Saldana was my number on choice for Gamora," Gunn says. "I think that's the only casting idea in my pitch that ended up happening (the rolee of Yondu - which I wrote for Rooker - wasn't written yet.)" The pitch for the first Guardians movie was a 19 page document centered around visuals and, specifically, the Morag escape sequence.

So @zoesaldana was my number one choice for Gamora. I think that’s the only casting idea in my pitch that ended up happening (the role of Yondu - which I wrote for Rooker - wasn’t written yet.) https://t.co/BoSVJngM8F — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 22, 2020

This should put to bed any of the conversations about whether or not Amanda Seyfried, who has stated she turned down the role of Gamora in the first Guardians movie, was ever a cut ahead of Saldana from Gunn's casting perspective.

Gunn has made several interesting points about his Guardians movies on Twitter recently. For example, he shared some insight about executives at studios who operate solely with marketing opportunities in mind. "One exec - who is no longer with Marvel Studios/Disney - saw an early cut & said 'Why did we pay money for Bradley Cooper if he doesn’t even sound like Bradley Cooper!?' I was like, we hired him because he’s a great actor," Gunn said. "That’s the point! He’s creating a character!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023.