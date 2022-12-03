Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Reveals 3 Reasons They Changed Drax's Color in MCU

This is a very exciting time to be a Guardians of the Galaxy fan. Not only did The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special recently hit Disney+, but yesterday saw the long-awaited release of the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In honor of the upcoming Guardians content, Gunn has been answering some fan questions on social media and recently explained again why Drax (Dave Bautista) is gray in the films rather than green like in the comics.

"@JamesGunn Was Drax always Grey in the MCU or was it the lighting/my eyes? I saw him as dark green and was thinking if he is suffering from a disease or pain that is revealed in #GotGVol3. Even the toys always looked Green to me, altho this might be how I find out I'm colorblind," @timgotg asked the director on Twitter. "Drax has always been gray. Three reasons: 1) The MCU has more than enough green people. 2) With makeup, there is no color more difficult to make look like skin than green. 3) Drax may love Christmas, but he isn't Christmas," Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

Who Dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously confirmed that Vol. 3 will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Dave Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

"That role changed the trajectory of my life," Bautista told Collider. "It's always going to be special to me. Now that I'm four films in... I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well. Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character...The whole 'Destroyer' thing they just threw that out the window...people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it. But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don't think it'll ever come back around. But I'm really just looking forward to finishing out this whole journey."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.