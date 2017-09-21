Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms War Machine Returning For Avengers 4

Marvel fans got an unexpected surprise when Gwyneth Paltrow showed up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she just revealed another character is also making a return for Avengers 4.

Paltrow returned to reprise her role as Pepper Potts, a part she played through Iron Man 1, 2, 3, and The Avengers. During an interview about her various business ventures, she revealed that she’s on board for Avengers 4, but she won’t be returning alone (via Heroic Hollywood).

“I went to Atlanta to do Avengers 4, so I’m in and out for that, and it’s weird to go back and forth,” Paltrow told THR. “We’re growing fast, and balls are dropping all the time. But honestly, I was on set and thought, ‘You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically — why the hell did I give this up?’”

Who would want to pass up on sipping tea with Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle? That’s right, no one, but fans weren’t aware that Don Cheadle was returning as War Machine in Avengers 4. The character’s future was a bit murky thanks to the events of Captain America: Civil War. During that film, War Machine was hit by a blast from a distracted Vision, which managed to shut off all of his systems. He lost control of the suit and crash landed on the ground, and the resulting impact injured him severely, taking away the use of his legs.

At the end of the film, fans see Rhodes using Tony Stark’s invention to help him walk, but he hasn’t quite mastered them yet. It was unsure if he would return to don the suit once more, but it seems that has a significant chance of happening in Avengers 4.

As for Paltrow, she sat out of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. In the latter film, Start refers to her in a conversation with Steve Rogers, revealing that the two are on the outs so to speak. Homecoming reveals that they are back on good terms, and fans will likely see more of that relationship in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, while Avengers 4 lands on May 3, 2019.

