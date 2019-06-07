Gwyneth Paltrow Didn’t Remember She Was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Gwyneth Paltrow has been one of the biggest staples of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its launch with Iron Man in 2008. She’s done with the franchise now, after an action-packed appearance as Rescue in Avengers: Endgame – but apparently, Paltrow has been the last one to realize to just how much of a presence she’s actually had in the MCU.

During her recent appearance on the premiere episode of Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, a conversation between Paltrow and Favreau took a turn for the bizarre, as Paltrow apparently had no recollection whatsoever about appearing in one particular MCU film: Spider-Man: Homecoming!

Paltrow appears in the film’s final scene with Favreau, as Tony Stark is about to introduce Spider-Man to the world at a press conference. It became clear the actress forgot the scene entirely, while she was speaking with Favreau and celebrity chef Roy Choi. It started when Favreau tried to explain to Paltrow that the segment they’re filming for The Chef Show was a conceptual work-in-progress:

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” so this adorable interaction from “The Chef Show” is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

“…I started just filming,” Favreau explains. “We were actually doing it when we were filming Spider-Man,”

That’s where things go sideways, as Paltrow responds with, “Spider-Man?”

“Well, yeah, when we were in Spider-Man together,” Favreau elaborates. “Remember we were in Spider-Man?”

“We’re weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow says with sharp confidence.

“Yes, we were… You were in Spider-Man.” Favreau argues, with Roy Choi adding “Homecoming,” just to drive the point home.

It doesn’t sway Paltrow, though: “No.”

“Yeah.”

“I was in Avengers,” she continues.

“No, you were in Spider-Man also.”

“What?”

“Remember Spider-Man in the end and…and…Tom Holland’s there, and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?”

“Oh! Yes!” Paltrow says, finally remembering, “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!”

Some fans are trying to throw Paltrow a bone by pointing out that it is a common practice for Marvel Studios to put their actors in scenes, without fully explaining the context of where that scene is going to show up. The most recent example of that is Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel post-credits scene, in which she appears at Avengers Compound, kicking off one of the first key moments of Avengers: Endgame‘s story. Larson had no idea what the scene was for, or who was in it with her (Chris Evans Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow). She just knew she had to appear tired and haggard, and meet with someone(s) of significance:

“There was also nobody else there,” Larson explains. “I was by myself on a green screen and just real quick ‘We’re gonna whip pan over to you and you ask ‘Where’s Fury?’”

If that’s not enough of an example, Larson also had to shoot her Avengers: Endgame scenes before there was even a complete script for Captain Marvel. So it’s definitely possible for the MCU actors to get confused or forgetful about what they’re shooting. But on the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t really have too many scenes to share with Tom Holland, so it is still kind of weird to see her blank out this way, no?

