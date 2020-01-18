Martha Stewart Speaks out on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle, Blames Horny Guys for Its Success

We’re just over halfway through the first month of 2020 and it’s already been quite a year for curious headlines and news-making times. Case in point: Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow launched the “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE” with her lifestyle brand, Goop, last week. The candle retails for $75 and sold out very quickly (the Goop site now shows an option to be put on the waitlist for a restock.) Now, though, another lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has something to say about the candle and who to blame for its surprise popularity: horny guys.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a viewer called in to ask what Stewart thought about the uniquely-named candle and she had some fairly direct thoughts about how Paltrow does business and noted that she herself would not buy the candle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m sure it sold out. She does that kind of irritating… she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her and that’s great, let her do her thing and I wouldn’t buy that candle,” Stewart said.

Cohen then asked Stewart what she thought the rapid selling out of the candle said about America and culture generally and Stewart had some thought about that as well, firmly placing the “blame” on a very specific portion of the population.

“I think it’s not America,” she said. “I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny.”

The candle, which is made by Heretic Parfum, is described on the Goop website as having been born out of a joke between Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” the description reads. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

If you’re intrigued by the candle and all things Goop, you’ll soon have the opportunity to take a look at the Paltrow and the brand in a new, six-episode documentary series for Netflix, The Goop Lab, that will debut on the streaming platform on January 24.

What do you think about Stewart’s comments? Let us know in the comments below!

(Photo by Roy Rochlin / Stringer, Getty Images)