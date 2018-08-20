Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. A Happy Birthday

Today is the day to celebrate the man who helped kickstart the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Gwyneth Paltrow did so in the perfect way.

Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in the MCU and has starred in all three Iron Man films alongside Robert Downey Jr. She took to social media to wish Marvel’s Tony Stark a happy birthday, though the Iron Man family photo did include one other guest. Paltrow can be seen in the middle, with Downey Jr. on her right and the other guest on her left.

“I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us @robertdowneyjr HAPPY BIRTHDAY, dear heart. Love me and that other guy in the photo.”

That “other guy” would, of course, be Spider-Man start Tom Holland. Holland’s Spidey has been taken under Tony’s wing in the Marvel movies, and that bond will surely only grow in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War will have plenty of heroes and storylines to focus on, but it will still find time to focus on Tony and Pepper’s relationship and what they’ve been up to.

“It was hard to thread Pepper through every story that Tony was in, so we took opportunities to say, ‘We’re taking a break, and it’s my fault,” Robert Downey Jr. tells EW. “Now, he and Pepper have kind of locked it up. We were talking about them living in some eco-lodge together, but then we thought, ‘Eh, any time they move somewhere [villains] just blow it up, so no one’s gonna believe that it’ll stay long.’”

Last we saw of these two they were sort of on a break, thanks to some comments made by Tony in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The good news is those days seem far behind them, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in Avengers: Infinity War.

