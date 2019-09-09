Hawkeye Fans Definitely Approve of Hailee Steinfeld Playing Kate Bishop

It looks like things are getting real with Disney+ and its take on Hawkeye. Earlier this year, fans learned Marvel Studios and Disney were bringing a live-action TV series to life focused on the Avengers archer. With Jeremy Renner starring, Hawkeye confirmed its plans to bring in Kate Bishop as a co-lead, and a new report says Disney has found its heroine. Hailee Steinfeld is said to have been offered the role, and as you might have guessed, social media has lots to say about the move.

For those of you out of the loops, Variety came out with a new report today connecting the Oscar-nominated actress to Hawkeye. The trade says Steinfeld is the choice talent to bring Kate to life opposite Renner’s Clint Barton.

At this time, there is no word on whether Steinfeld has accepted the offer. Reports says the actress is being eyed currently, so there are certainly talks still going on behind the scenes. However, fans do admit they’re impressed by the casting decision given Steinfeld’s stellar resume and star power.

As you can see below, fans were quick to hit up Twitter to share their feelings about the casting. A good slew of Marvel fans are excited to see how this talented actress would bring Kate to life, and Steinfeld’s fanbase agrees the gig would be a good fit. After all, the actress recently dipped her toes into the Transformers franchise with Bumblebee, and her work was praised by critics. Now, the next series to get a hold of Steinfeld might be the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are geeking out over her hopeful addition.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.

Work It

me leaving work to go watch Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop on #Hawkeye when it drops in theaters pic.twitter.com/lACUEYddx3 — ETHAN MAREMA (@EthanMarema) September 9, 2019

Let It Out

I literally just had to suppress a scream, because Hailee Steinfeld! as Kate!! Bishop!!! https://t.co/GWtvFdciQG — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) September 9, 2019

Approval Granted

I can see a Clint Barton-Hawkeye/Kate Bishop dynamic between Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner for the new #Hawkeye show. Im already liking this casting already 🏹🎯 pic.twitter.com/3YaTcDCug3 — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) September 9, 2019

All the Banter

As much as I would have liked Lila Barton as the next #Hawkeye, I am down with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop if she and Renner would spend the entire movie bantering ala Witch Hunters + Edge of Seventeen. — Arcade Quartermaster (@ArcadeQtrMaster) September 9, 2019

We Can Hope

A brief history of Kate Bishop. (Cheung/Aja/McKelvie/Tedesco)

If the news about Hailee Steinfeld is correct, I believe we are in for a TREAT.



(Ran out of room for West Coast Avengers, but they’re part of the Eisner-nominated Kelly-Thompson-Kate-Bishop-verse so see the last pic) pic.twitter.com/7UGZFe2fmV — Amy Dallen (@enthusiamy) September 9, 2019

Just Do It

HAILEE STEINFELD AS KATE BISHOP??



DO IT MARVEL! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/CGJ6xZ5kZH — {Cᴀᴘᴛᴀɪɴ Mᴀʀᴠᴇʟ} [ ɪɴ ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴜʟᴛɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ ᴏꜰ ᴍᴀᴅɴᴇꜱꜱ] (@CourtZ022) September 9, 2019

Happy Tears

If Hailee Steinfeld ends up playing Kate Bishop in the Disney + Hawkeye series then I’ll probably cry tears of joy.



She would make the perfect Kate Bishop and the perfect actress to take up the mantle of Hawkeye in the MCU! pic.twitter.com/rQN8cAz5Cd — Declan Mckinney (@DeclanMckinney) September 9, 2019

*Mwah*