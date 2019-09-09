Marvel

Hawkeye Fans Definitely Approve of Hailee Steinfeld Playing Kate Bishop

It looks like things are getting real with Disney+ and its take on Hawkeye. Earlier this year, […]

By

It looks like things are getting real with Disney+ and its take on Hawkeye. Earlier this year, fans learned Marvel Studios and Disney were bringing a live-action TV series to life focused on the Avengers archer. With Jeremy Renner starring, Hawkeye confirmed its plans to bring in Kate Bishop as a co-lead, and a new report says Disney has found its heroine. Hailee Steinfeld is said to have been offered the role, and as you might have guessed, social media has lots to say about the move.

For those of you out of the loops, Variety came out with a new report today connecting the Oscar-nominated actress to Hawkeye. The trade says Steinfeld is the choice talent to bring Kate to life opposite Renner’s Clint Barton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, there is no word on whether Steinfeld has accepted the offer. Reports says the actress is being eyed currently, so there are certainly talks still going on behind the scenes. However, fans do admit they’re impressed by the casting decision given Steinfeld’s stellar resume and star power.

As you can see below, fans were quick to hit up Twitter to share their feelings about the casting. A good slew of Marvel fans are excited to see how this talented actress would bring Kate to life, and Steinfeld’s fanbase agrees the gig would be a good fit. After all, the actress recently dipped her toes into the Transformers franchise with Bumblebee, and her work was praised by critics. Now, the next series to get a hold of Steinfeld might be the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans are geeking out over her hopeful addition.

So, what do you think of this Hawkeye casting? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.

Work It

Let It Out

Approval Granted

All the Banter

We Can Hope

Just Do It

Happy Tears

*Mwah*

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts